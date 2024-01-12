Houthis Say Retaliation Will Be 'Beyond Imagination'

Houthi rebels in Yemen vowed to respond Friday after American and British airstrikes hit dozens of targets across the country. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said five people were killed in a total of 73 strikes, Al Jazeera reports. "The American and British enemy bears full responsibility for its criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, and it will not go unanswered and unpunished," he said. The group vowed to continue its attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea. Another Houthi official, Ali al-Qahoum, warned on social media that the retaliation would be "beyond the imagination and expectation of the Americans and the British," per the AP. More:

Biden says attacks were necessary. "These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation," the president said of the attacks on shipping. A US-led coalition issued a "final warning" on Wednesday after around two dozen attacks since October.