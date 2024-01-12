Another Biden Jumps Into the Hunter- MTG Fray

Hunter Biden's eldest daughter came to her dad's defense this week, after one of the most notoriously vocal GOP lawmakers mocked him in person and online. Biden made a surprise appearance Wednesday on Capitol Hill while the House Oversight Committee was getting ready to debate whether to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena. He abruptly got up and left, however, right when Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene started to speak. "Excuse me, Hunter, apparently you're afraid of my words," Greene called after Biden as he exited. The congresswoman apparently wasn't done with her jabs at the president's son, continuing them later that day on social media.

"WOW - Hunter Biden fled the scene when I started exposing the truth behind the Biden Crime Family," MTG wrote on X, per the Hill. "Too bad his daddy can't save him this time." She added that the Oversight Committee had "mountains of evidence" against the Biden family that would show "corruption and foreign influence peddling." "There will be accountability for these crimes," Greene asserted. That's when a usually quiet member of the Biden family "came out swinging," per the Daily Beast. "Actually, it appears everyone fled the scene when she started lying," Naomi Biden, Hunter's eldest daughter, wrote above a retweet of Greene's post.

The 30-year-old has stood up for her father before: Her pinned tweet, from September 2020, is a lengthy thread on her dad that she says tells "the truth of a man filled with love, integrity, and human struggles." "The pain he has endured would be enough to make a lesser man give up on life all together," Naomi Biden wrote at the time. "But despite the best efforts of [a] cruel few to destroy a private man, he is sober, happy, and as at peace as ever today because as long his family needs him, he has not lost his purpose." (Hunter Biden says he'll only testify publicly, not behind closed doors like Republican lawmakers want.)