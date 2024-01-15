Dad Executed in Front of Wife, Son Turns Out to Be a Hitman Wanted by Interpol

A Serbian man was executed in front of his wife and toddler son as they returned home from a bike ride last week in Brazil—and in a strange twist, it's now been revealed the victim, described initially as a "family man," was a hitman wanted by Interpol. Darko Geisler, 43, (variously identified as Darko Gleiser) was wanted by the international police organization for multiple contract killings, and had been on the run for almost a decade, Fox News reports. Surveillance footage shows a masked man approaching Geisler, who used the name Dejon Kovac, and shooting him point-blank, Insider reports. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities say Geisler fled Montenegro after carrying out a Christmas Day killing in 2014; he initially went to Bosnia, then slipped off the radar. He met the woman he would eventually marry in 2015 or 2016, and she told authorities she had no inkling of his true identity, the New York Post reports. After his death, authorities discovered the passport he used had been lost by its original owner in 2017; reverse image search helped to discover his true identity, which was confirmed via fingerprints. Those who knew him in Brazil tell local media he was a good dad who took his three-and-a-half-year-old son to school and played games with him in the neighborhood, where the family mingled with other parents and often visited a bakery. (Read more Brazil stories.)