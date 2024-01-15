Lloyd Austin Ends a Much Scrutinized Hospital Stay

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from the hospital Monday, after spending two weeks there to treat complications from surgery for prostate cancer he kept secret from senior Biden administration leaders and staff for weeks. He is expected to work from home as he recovers, reports the AP. Austin, 70, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent surgery to treat the cancer, which was detected earlier in the month during a routine screening. He developed an infection a week later and was hospitalized Jan. 1 and admitted to intensive care. Doctors said he remained in the hospital due to ongoing leg pain resulting from the infection and so he could get physical therapy.