Tiffany Haddish Explains Why She Became 'Sarah' Online

Tiffany Haddish has had it with trolls—and she hasn't been passive about it. The comedian and Girls Trip star reveals to the Los Angeles Times that she has taken a proactive stance at dealing with people who harass her online, including taking on a fake persona. More:

Backstory: NBC News notes that Haddish, 44, has become a "polarizing figure" over the past few years, due to various legal issues, including a couple of DUI arrests, and a 2022 lawsuit by a woman and her brother that claims Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears groomed them as kids. After those incidents, the online vitriol against Haddish "exploded," per NBC.