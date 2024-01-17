The Princess of Wales has been hospitalized for planned abdominal surgery and will remain at the London Clinic for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said Wednesday. The former Kate Middleton, 42, is expected to return to public duties after Easter, the palace said, per the AP . The surgery has already been performed and was "successful," per a palace statement cited by People .

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,'' the palace said. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.'' The palace noted that Kate, the wife of Prince William, wished to apologize for postponing her upcoming engagements. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," the palace said. People notes that Prince William is also expected to pull back from his official duties over the next couple of months to help care for the couple's three young children.