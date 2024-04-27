Moviemaker Seinfeld: 'The Movie Business Is Over'

Jerry Seinfeld has done a lot of things, but he hadn't, until recently, made a feature film. As he explains in an interview with GQ , the making of Unfrosted, the upcoming Netflix movie about the creation of Pop-Tarts that he directed, was quite an experience for him. "These movie people are unbelievable. They're insane," he says. "Everybody does their job 150%. It is weird." There's a bit of a caveat to that, though, which he gets to later in his marveling: "I thought I had done some cool stuff, but it was nothing like the way these people work," he continues. "They're so dead serious! They don't have any idea that the movie business is over. They have no idea."

As for why he thinks that, he says that "film doesn't occupy the pinnacle in the social, cultural hierarchy that it did for most of our lives. When a movie came out, if it was good, we all went to see it. We all discussed it. We quoted lines and scenes we liked. Now we're walking through a fire hose of water, just trying to see." What, if anything, has taken the place of film? "Depression? Malaise? I would say confusion. Disorientation replaced the movie business. Everyone I know in show business, every day, is going, 'What's going on? How do you do this? What are we supposed to do now?'" And yet, his very own new movie is out May 3. Read the full interview at GQ; it delves into the film, the finales of both Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and, on a more serious note, Israel. (More Jerry Seinfeld stories.)