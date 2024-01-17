Smashing Pumpkins' Ad for New Guitarist Is a Smash Itself

More than 10K applicants are interested in the slot left empty by departing guitarist Jeff Schroeder
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 17, 2024 10:05 AM CST
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/IvicaNS)

Jeff Schroeder recently left the Smashing Pumpkins after more than 15 years, leaving the rock band short one guitarist. They certainly have plenty of people interested in the gig, however: After putting out a call for a new band member earlier this month, the group has been inundated with applications, reports Billboard. "The band has received over 10,000 submissions," read a Smashing Pumpkins X post on Tuesday, noting that they've had to recruit eight staffers to work full time to sift through the pile.

The ad for the new guitarist simply read: "The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related material to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com." Schroeder wasn't one of the Smashing Pumpkins' original members, joining the Billy Corgan-led band after it had disbanded, then re-formed in the mid-aughts. Rolling Stone notes the band needs to step it up to get their new strummer: They'll be heading off on a European tour with Weezer starting June 7, then head back to the States at the end of July for performances with Green Day. (Read more Smashing Pumpkins stories.)

