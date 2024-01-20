Iran Threatens Israel After Fatal Airstrike

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi blamed Israel on Saturday for an airstrike that killed five senior members of his nation's security forces and warned of retaliation. Syrian civilians also died in the attack on Damascus, with the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights saying that 10 people in all were killed, the BBC reports. The strike adds to tensions in the region intensifying since the Israel-Hamas war began, even as nations including the US make diplomatic efforts to keep the fighting from spreading, per the New York Times. "The Islamic Republic of Iran will not leave the crimes of the Zionist regime unanswered," Raisi said, according to state media.