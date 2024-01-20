Goalkeeper Walks Off During Racist Chants From Fans

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan walked off the field Saturday after being subjected to racist chants by soccer fans during a top-tier Italian league game in Udine—prompting the match to be suspended briefly. Shortly after Milan had scored to take a 1-0 lead and was about to take a goal kick, Maignan signaled to his teammates to stop, walked to the referee, then to the sideline. Teammates attempted to console Maignan, the AP reports, but the French international took his gloves off and walked down the tunnel leading off the field.