Moody's Found Wild Red Flags in Review of 472M Companies

Being the director of a company is impressive. Being a 943-year-old director is ... a big red flag, at least in Moody's Analytics' view. On Monday it released a special report detailing what it calls the "seven indicators of shell company risk" based on the findings of its Moody's Shell Company Indicator, which pored over data related to about 472 million companies in November. The aim was to identify red flags that could be evidence of shell companies "that are potentially being misused for illegal purposes."