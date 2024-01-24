Netflix Jumps 10.7% After Surprising Analysts

Also helping to bolster tech stocks was ASML, the Dutch company that's a major supplier to the semiconductor industry. It reported stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected, and its US-listed stock jumped 8.9%. Stocks elsewhere around the world rose after China announced measures to boost what's been a disappointingly weak recovery for the world's second-largest economy. Treasury yields were mixed after a preliminary report suggested growth for US business output is accelerating, while inflation pressures may be easing.

On Wall Street, Microsoft climbed 0.9% and finished the day with a total market value just short if $3 trillion. Because it's one of the largest stocks on Wall Street, its movements carry more weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes than smaller stocks. It helped overshadow drops for the majority of stocks within the S&P 500, including a 3% fall for AT&T, following earnings reports that fell short of expectations. Kimberly-Clark fell 5.5% after the maker of Huggies and Kleenex reported weaker profit and revenue than expected. DuPont tumbled 14% after it gave forecasts for upcoming revenue and profit that fell well short of analysts' estimates. It said it's continuing to see weak demand from China, among other challenges.