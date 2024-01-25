Trump Issues Warning to Haley Donors

Former President Trump is warning Republicans against donating to opponent Nikki Haley, whom he's dubbed "birdbrain." On Truth Social Wednesday, Trump said "anybody that makes a 'Contribution' to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp," per the Hill . Describing Haley as "average at best," he said he would no longer accept the "standard" practice of donors to a losing candidate flipping to support him. Trump has increased his attacks on Haley while calling for her to abandon the Republican presidential race. In his victory speech Tuesday night in New Hampshire, he said Haley was claiming a victory despite having "a very bad night."

"When I watched her in the fancy dress … I said, 'What's she doing?' We won. And she did the same thing last week," he said, per the Hill. "You can't let people get away with bulls---." Haley accused Trump of throwing "a temper tantrum." "He pitched a fit. He was insulting," she said, per CNN. "I know that's what he does when he is threatened, and he should feel threatened without a doubt." Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's been campaigning for Trump, disagrees. She argues the race is "over" and in continuing, Haley is "going to destroy any future political career," per the CBC.

Many Republicans believe Haley can't win the nomination after losing New Hampshire, which has a relatively moderate electorate and allows undeclared voters to participate in the GOP primary. But Haley's campaign has suggested she'll stick around at least until Super Tuesday on March 5. Eleven of the 16 voting states have open or semi-open primaries "where registered Independents can vote," per the CBC. South Carolina's GOP primary comes first on Feb. 24. One Trump supporter in New Hampshire tells the CBC that if Haley can win in her home state, she may indeed be a threat to Trump. But "if she loses in South Carolina, you may never hear her name ever again." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)