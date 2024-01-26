It's Been a Brutal Stretch for the Media Industry

The Los Angeles Times laid off 20% of its workforce this week, a devastating blow to its newsroom, and it's only the latest such move by mainstream outlets in the last week or two as the industry reels:

Business Insider said Thursday it will cut 8% of its staff, reports CNN. The outlet also notes that Time cut dozens of jobs and Conde Nast announced plans to do so.

Forbes said the same day it will cut 3% of its workforce even as its newsroom union began a walkout to protest earlier cutbacks, per Axios.

Staffers at the New York Daily News also walked out in protest Thursday of cuts that have decimated the newsroom, per the Guardian.

Sports Illustrated might be history after laying off pretty much all of its staff.