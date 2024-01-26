UN's Top Court Issues Ruling in Gaza Genocide Case

The United Nations' top court stopped short Friday of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza in a genocide case, but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the territory. South Africa brought the case , which goes to the core of one of the world's most intractable conflicts, and had asked the court to order Israel to halt its operation. In the highly anticipated decision made by a panel of 17 judges, the International Court of Justice decided not to throw out the case—and ordered six so-called provisional measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza, the AP reports.

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering," said Joan E. Donoghue, the court's president. Friday's decision is only an interim one; it could take years for the full case brought by South Africa to be considered. Israel rejects the genocide accusation and had asked the court to throw the charges out. While the case winds its way through the court, South Africa has asked the judges "as a matter of extreme urgency" to impose provisional measures. Top of the South African list was a request for the court to order Israel to "immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza." But the court declined to do that.

South Africa also asked for Israel to take "reasonable measures" to prevent genocide and allow access for desperately needed aid. Donoghue said the court ruled that Israel must "take all measures within its its power" to prevent acts covered by the genocide convention, the Guardian reports. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said he hoped the decision would "include immediate action to stop the aggression and genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip ... and a rapid flow of relief aid to save the hungry, wounded, and sick from the threat of slow death that threatens them." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the genocide accusation "outrageous" and said Israel will "continue to do what is necessary" to defend itself.