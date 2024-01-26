Liz Cheney: 'History Will Judge' Trump Backers

A vocal critic of former President Trump is backing Nikki Haley's plans to stay in the GOP primary race through Super Tuesday . Liz Cheney said she's "working to defeat [Trump] at every step of the way" during an episode of "Pod Save America" to air Friday, per the New York Times , which received a transcript. His candidacy represents an "existential threat" to the country and "we need to make sure that we're challenging him," Cheney continued. "And right now, Nikki Haley is in this fight, and I think she ought to stay in it." Dismissing the idea of Trump as a shoo-in for the Republican nomination, Cheney criticized Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, for Tuesday comments on Fox News urging Republicans to "unite around our eventual nominee , which is going to be Donald Trump."

"That's inappropriate, to say the least, for the chairperson of the RNC to be asserting that the primary's over when it's not over," Cheney said. In general, she criticized Trump supporters for abandoning what is "responsible" and "honorable." She specifically called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over reports that he was backing away from a bipartisan immigration deal so Trump could make immigration a focus of his campaign, per Mediaite. "History will judge them, in my view, as harshly as it will judge Trump because he can't do what he's doing without them," Cheney said, per the Times. She added she has yet to decide whether to enter the presidential race as a third-party candidate. "My No. 1 priority is defeating [Trump] and I think that's going to guide whatever ultimately I decide I'm going to do," she told host Jon Favreau. (Read more Nikki Haley stories.)