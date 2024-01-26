Liz Cheney: 'History Will Judge' Trump Backers

He's an 'existential threat' to the country, says former rep, who does not rule out a third-party run
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 26, 2024 8:44 AM CST
Liz Cheney Urges Haley to Stick With It
Former Rep. Liz Cheney speaks at Dartmouth in Hanover, NH, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.   (Robert Gill/Dartmouth via AP)

A vocal critic of former President Trump is backing Nikki Haley's plans to stay in the GOP primary race through Super Tuesday. Liz Cheney said she's "working to defeat [Trump] at every step of the way" during an episode of "Pod Save America" to air Friday, per the New York Times, which received a transcript. His candidacy represents an "existential threat" to the country and "we need to make sure that we're challenging him," Cheney continued. "And right now, Nikki Haley is in this fight, and I think she ought to stay in it." Dismissing the idea of Trump as a shoo-in for the Republican nomination, Cheney criticized Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, for Tuesday comments on Fox News urging Republicans to "unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump."

"That's inappropriate, to say the least, for the chairperson of the RNC to be asserting that the primary's over when it's not over," Cheney said. In general, she criticized Trump supporters for abandoning what is "responsible" and "honorable." She specifically called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over reports that he was backing away from a bipartisan immigration deal so Trump could make immigration a focus of his campaign, per Mediaite. "History will judge them, in my view, as harshly as it will judge Trump because he can't do what he's doing without them," Cheney said, per the Times. She added she has yet to decide whether to enter the presidential race as a third-party candidate. "My No. 1 priority is defeating [Trump] and I think that's going to guide whatever ultimately I decide I'm going to do," she told host Jon Favreau. (Read more Nikki Haley stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X