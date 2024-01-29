What Went Wrong at 'Tower 22'

Since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, US forces in the Middle East have come under attack more than 150 times, notes Reuters. Most such attacks were deflected by air-defense systems or were otherwise deflated. On Sunday, though, a drone got through, killing three American troops and wounding more than 30 more at a base in Jordan. How the US responds could have huge ramifications. Coverage:

Bad luck: The Wall Street Journal reports that the incoming drone got through in part because an American drone was returning to the base at the same time, causing "some confusion over whether the incoming drone was friend or foe."