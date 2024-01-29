Some Call for Biden to Target Iran Directly

After a drone attack reportedly from an Iran-backed militant group killed three US soldiers in Jordan and wounded dozens of others Saturday night, President Biden is under pressure from GOP hawks in Congress to attack Iran directly. Axios and ABC News round up a few examples, including Lindsey Graham, who said attacking Iranian proxies outside Iran isn't working and won't work to deter aggression, and that "targets of significance inside Iran" must be struck. Similarly, Mitch McConnell called for attacks "not only on front-line terrorist proxies, but on their Iranian sponsors who wear American blood as a badge of honor."

Other senators made similar calls, but Axios notes Democrats would likely not be happy with Biden if he gives in to those calls—indeed, "more dovish" lawmakers are already upset the strikes the administration has been carrying out on Iran-backed groups in Yemen and Iraq did not have prior congressional authorization. The site also notes that striking Iran directly pulls the US even further into the Middle East conflict related to the Israel-Hamas war. These are the first US troops killed in the line of fire since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. Iran has denied any involvement in the attack, the Guardian reports. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)