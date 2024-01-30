First Human Receives Neuralink Brain Implant: Musk

Elon Musk announced on X Monday that a brain chip from his Neuralink company has been implanted in a human patient for the first time, and that the patient was "recovering well" after the Sunday procedure. He said the first product from the neurotech startup is called Telepathy, and it aims to allow people to use their phones or computers ("and through them almost any device") simply by thinking. Its first users will be people without the use of their limbs, he wrote: "Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal." Coverage of Musk's announcement:

Short on details: While Musk didn't share much about the patient's progress, he posted that "initial results show promising neuron spike detection." At the Wall Street Journal, Rolfe Winkler writes that the note suggests "that the Neuralink device is detecting signals from individual neurons inside the brain, a potential advance that could decode higher-quality brain signals."