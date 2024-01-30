Merrick Garland Having Surgery, Will Delegate Duties

Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo back surgery this weekend and delegate his duties to the deputy attorney general during the procedure, the Justice Department said Monday. Garland, 71, will be under general anesthesia during the back procedure on Saturday, which will last about 90 minutes and is "minimally invasive," said Xochitl Hinojosa, director of public affairs at the Justice Department. He is expected to return home the same day, the AP reports. Garland will delegate his duties to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco shortly before, during and for a short time after the procedure as he recovers from the anesthesia, the statement said. He is expected to return to work the week of Feb. 5.