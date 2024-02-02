Tesla Recalling Nearly All Cars in US Again

Tesla is recalling nearly all its vehicles sold in the US to fix an unusual safety issue—warning lights on the instrument panel are too small, reports the AP. The recall affects more than 2 million vehicles and is slightly bigger than one of two months ago that involved a seemingly more serious issue—the Autopilot driver-assistance program, per Reuters. "Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday, per the Wall Street Journal.
Elon Musk's company says the fix will be made via an over-the-air software patch. It affects a wide range of models, including the Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck. Going forward, the visual warning indicators for the brake, park, and antilock brake system will be at least an eighth-of-an-inch high, as mandated. Tesla says it hasn't received any reports of injuries over the issue. (Musk is fighting for a bigger Tesla paycheck.)