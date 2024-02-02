Tesla Recalling Nearly All Cars in US Again

Tesla is recalling nearly all its vehicles sold in the US to fix an unusual safety issue—warning lights on the instrument panel are too small, reports the AP. The recall affects more than 2 million vehicles and is slightly bigger than one of two months ago that involved a seemingly more serious issue—the Autopilot driver-assistance program, per Reuters. "Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday, per the Wall Street Journal.