Canada Suspects Remains at Beach Are Tied to Shipwreck

Human remains found embedded in a seaside cliff could be connected to a 19th-century shipwreck, Canadian officials said. Exposed bones were spotted last weekend in western Prince Edward Island, CBS News reports. "It would appear that the cliff had eroded with time and revealed the human remains," said Cpl. Gavin Moore of the Royal Mounted Canadian Police. The coroner's office has joined the investigation. The remains were found by a person who lives nearby.

Human remains have been discovered in the area before, per CBC News, including in the 1950s and '60s. The finds were thought to be tied to a shipwreck from the 1800s, Moore said. Elsewhere in Canada, scientists confirmed that the remains of 21 people that were unearthed in Gaspé, Quebec, in 2019 were from an 1847 shipwreck. After setting off from Ireland, the ship sank off the coast of Cap-des-Rosiers. As many as 150 people were killed, per the BBC. (More Prince Edward Island stories.)