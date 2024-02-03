Ted Cruz Wants Lawmakers to Get Private Airport Screening

Sen. Ted Cruz has an idea that could prevent any more awkward photos of a member of Congress jetting to Cancun during a time of crisis from going viral. The Texas Republican has proposed a measure that would have lawmakers receive special, expedited screening at airports out of public sight. They'd also have a dedicated security escort for the entire time they're at the airport, Politico reports. Cruz, who was photographed on a plane heading to Mexico while his state endured a fatal winter storm, said public officials face serious security threats. "It's important that we take reasonable measures to keep everyone safe," he said.

The Transportation Security Administration, which would be given an increased workload, did not comment on the Cruz's idea. But the executive director of the Airport Law Enforcement Agencies Network, a nonprofit that represents airport police, doesn't like it. The escort duties would divert officers from "crime suppression and security functions at airports, which is our fundamental duty," said Kevin Murphy, and be a burden to police agencies that already need greater funding. Cruz's plan would also cover federal judges, Cabinet members, and a limited number of family members and staff—provided they've been threatened at some point.

The measure's wording provides for the TSA to "arrange" security escorts, who could be local law enforcement officers, per Politico. A trade group, Airports Council International-North America, said many airports lack the resources "to facilitate this sort of operation." The Capitol Police reported investigating about 8,000 threats to lawmakers last year, 500 more than in 2022. Cruz lacked such privacy when he returned from his 2021 Cancun trip; he was snapped cutting his vacation short after widespread criticism and late-night mockery. (More Ted Cruz stories.)