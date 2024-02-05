Now Affecting McDonald's Sales: Gaza War

The Israeli-Hamas war appears to be hurting the bottom line of McDonald's. The chain said Monday that global same-store sales missed expectations, and the Gaza conflict is seen as a big factor, reports the Wall Street Journal. The trouble began last year when McDonald's announced it was providing free meals to Israeli soldiers, per the AP. That led to boycotts from those who accused the chain of taking sides in the war, which CEO Chris Kempczinski called "misinformation" in a statement last month.