Miss Japan Resigns Over Affair

The first woman of European descent to be crowned Miss Japan has given up her title following a report that she had an affair with a married man. Shukan Bunshun reported last week on Ukrainian-born model Karolina Shiino's relationship with Takuma Maeda, a married doctor and influencer. The Miss Japan organization initially stood by the 26-year-old Shiino, saying she didn't know Maeda was married and did nothing wrong, per the AP. However, Shiino later admitted that was a lie. "I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me," she wrote Monday on Instagram, where she specifically apologized to Maeda's family, per the BBC. Shiino said she offered to give up her title and resign from her modeling agency, and both offers were accepted.