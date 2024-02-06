Nevada's Weird Voting Loophole Will Benefit Trump

The next round of voting in the 2024 primaries takes place in Nevada this week. But it's a strange stew of primaries and caucuses, even if the big-picture outcome is not in doubt:



Meaningless primary: The state is holding a GOP primary Tuesday, but it will not count for the nomination in terms of delegates, reports the AP. Nikki Haley is running, but Donald Trump is not on the ballot.

The state is holding a GOP primary Tuesday, but it will not count for the nomination in terms of delegates, reports the AP. Nikki Haley is running, but Donald Trump is not on the ballot. Meaningful caucus: The state also is holding Republican caucuses on Thursday, and those will count. Trump is the only major candidate participating, and he is therefore expected to receive all 26 of the state's GOP delegates.

The state also is holding Republican caucuses on Thursday, and those will count. Trump is the only major candidate participating, and he is therefore expected to receive all 26 of the state's GOP delegates. The loophole at play: If the above two things sound confusing, the Washington Post explains: A new state law requires a primary when more than one candidate is running, but there's a loophole: "There has to be a primary, but the law doesn't say how the party allocates their delegates," UNLV professor Rebeca Gill tells the Post. The state GOP, under heavy lobbying by the Trump campaign, exploited the loophole to stage the caucuses as well. And yes, many voters are bewildered, as NPR reports.