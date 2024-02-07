EPA Tightens Rules on One of Deadliest Forms of Air Pollution

It's the first time the regulations on particle matter have been changed since 2012
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 7, 2024 9:01 AM CST
The Biden administration is setting tougher standards for deadly soot pollution, saying that reducing fine particle matter from tailpipes, smokestacks and other industrial sources could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year.   (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The Biden administration is setting tougher standards for deadly soot pollution, saying that reducing fine particle matter from tailpipes, smokestacks, and other industrial sources could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year, reports the AP. The Environmental Protection Agency rule finalized Wednesday is the first change to the limits in more than a decade. What you need to know:

  • The particulars. The rule sets maximum levels of 9 micrograms of fine particle pollution per cubic meter of air, down from 12 micrograms established in late 2012 under the Obama administration. As ABC News explains, "Particulate matter is made up of microscopic solid particles such as dirt, soot or smoke, and liquid droplets in the air that are small enough to be inhaled."
    EPA touts benefits. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the rule would have $46 billion in net health benefits by 2032, including prevention of up to 800,000 asthma attacks and 4,500 premature deaths. The Washington Post adds the EPA estimates 290,000 lost workdays would be avoided each year. He said the rule will especially benefit people in low-income and minority communities adversely affected by decades of industrial pollution.

  • Standout quote. "The science is clear, soot pollution is one of the most dangerous forms of air pollution," said Regan, per ABC News.
  • Those for, against. Environmental and public health groups hailed the new rule as a major step in improving the health of Americans, including future generations. Industry groups warned it could lead to loss of manufacturing jobs and even shut down power plants or refineries. Some Democrats have warned that a tough soot standard could harm President Biden's reelection chances in key industrial states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
  • One other source. Wildfires in the western US are also a leading contributor of particulate matter pollution. A 2023 report by the American Lung Association found six of the 10 cities with the most soot pollution are in California, and two more are in the West: Medford, Oregon, and greater Phoenix.
