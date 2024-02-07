US Drone Strike Kills Militia Commander in Baghdad

The US military says it killed a key Iran-backed militia commander in a drone strike in Baghdad on Wednesday in response to attacks on US forces, including one that killed three troops in Jordan last month. The Kataib Hezbollah commander was "responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region," US Central Command said in a post on X . The group confirmed the death of Abo Baqir Al-Saadi in messages on its Telegram channel, NBC News reports.

Officials say two other militia members were killed in the strike, which hit a vehicle on a main thoroughfare in eastern Baghdad, the AP reports. Kataib Hezbollah, part of a coalition of Iran-backed groups called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, is believed to have played a leading role in the Jordan attack. The Baghdad strike follows retaliatory strikes on more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria last week.

The Washington Post reports that the drone strike in the capital is "certain to cause an outcry in Iraq," where the government has complained about being caught between US forces and Iran-backed militias. The BBC reports that when its team tried to get near the burned-out vehicle, onlookers turned them back, saying foreign journalists were not welcome. There was a heavy police presence at the scene, where protesters were chanting, "America is the biggest devil," the BBC reports. (More Iraq stories.)