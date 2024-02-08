Clinton Slams 'Useful Idiot' Carlson Over Putin Interview

Tucker Carlson has confirmed that his interview with Vladimir Putin will be released Thursday. The former Fox host said in an Instagram post Wednesday night that the interview will be on TuckerCarlson.com at 6pm Eastern, meaning it could air while senators are still debating whether to send aid to Ukraine, the New York Times reports. Carlson is the first Western journalist to have interviewed the Russian leader since the invasion of Ukraine. He claimed other journalists hadn't tried, but he was corrected by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "Mr. Carlson is not correct, but he couldn't have known that. We receive a lot of requests for interviews with the president," Peskov said Wednesday.

Carlson has often defended Putin and criticized Ukraine's leadership, so few are expecting him to ask hardball questions. Politico has prepared bingo cards for what it predicts could be a "ping-pong propaganda fest full of falsehoods," with squares including "Praise for Elon Musk" and "Promotion of traditional values." CNBC reports that according to Russian media, Carlson, who interviewed Putin on Tuesday, has now left Russia. In posts on X, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Carlson a traitor, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, "Democrats and their propagandists are spasming at the prospect of Tucker Carlson interviewing Putin."

Hillary Clinton didn't hold back when discussing the interview with MSNBC's Alex Wagner, the Hill reports. Carlson "says things that are not true. He parrots Vladimir Putin's pack of lies about Ukraine, so I don't see why Putin wouldn't give him an interview," the former secretary of state said. She said Carlson is "like a puppy dog" and is even being mocked by Russian media. "I would not be surprised if he emerges with a contract with a Russian outlet, because he is a useful idiot," she said. (More Tucker Carlson stories.)