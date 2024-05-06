Australian Police Fatally Shoot Teen After Stabbing Attack

A 16-year-old boy armed with a knife was shot dead by police after he stabbed a man in the Australian west coast city of Perth, officials said Sunday. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a hardware store in suburban Willetton on Saturday night, the AP reports. The teen, whom police described as white, per CNN, attacked the man and then rushed at police officers before he was shot, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook told reporters on Sunday. "There are indications he had been radicalized online," Cook told a news conference. "But I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone," Cook added. A man in his 30s was found at the scene with a stab wound to his back. He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, a police statement said.