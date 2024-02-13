What to Know About the Crisis in Rafah

The world's attention is on Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip. Israel is threatening to launch a ground invasion, while the US, the UN, and relief agencies warn the consequences would be catastrophic for refugees packed into the city with nowhere left to go. Coverage:
- Staggering numbers: Before the Israel-Hamas war began in October, Rafah had about 280,000 Palestinian residents. Today, roughly 1.3 million are crammed into its 23 square miles, mostly in makeshift tent camps, reports Time. Meaning, more than half of Gaza's pre-war population of 2.2 million is now in Rafah.