If you haven't had a chance yet to catch the Ben Affleck-Matt Damon-Jennifer Lopez-Tom Brady commercial for Dunkin' that aired on Super Bowl Sunday, everyone else made up for you. In fact, so many people were invested in the coffee and doughnut company's ad—which shows the three guys trying to impress JLo with their new musical group, the DunKings—that Dunkin' has now sold out of the obnoxiously gaudy tracksuits worn by Affleck and gang during their "performance." "Now you can FINALLY dress like your favorite boy band of ALL TIME" was Dunkin's call to fans on Monday, hawking the bright orange DunKings merch, which included track pants, a track jacket, and a bucket hat, per TMZ .

The outlet reports that inventory didn't last long: The track jacket and pants, which the Sporting News notes were going for $60 each, sold out in 19 minutes, and the bucket hat also soon had emptied from Dunkin's virtual shelves, making the fashion line the "fastest collection to sell out in Dunkin' history." Now on the section of Dunkin's site where the products used to be remains a notice to "check back later for our next merch drop!" "Don't worry fans, we're restocking asap!" Dunkin' noted in the comments on its Instagram post.

NBC Boston notes that the merch drop on Monday was also accompanied by some new menu releases, including branded DunKings Munchkins Skewers (three Munchkins on a stick) and a DunKings iced coffee based on Affleck's very first Dunkin' order of iced coffee topped with cold foam and cinnamon sugar. Local Dunkin' workers in LA tell TMZ that their locations have been "busy as hell" since the Super Bowl commercial aired. Check out some additional Dunkin' content featuring the DunKings—who, as the company reminds us, "collectively ... have 7 Super Bowl rings" (Brady's bling). Check out one more scene with the boy band in action here.