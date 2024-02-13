In Rare All-Nighter, Senate Passes $95B Aid Package

The Senate early Tuesday passed a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, pushing ahead amid growing divisions in the Republican Party over the role of the United States abroad. The vote came after a small group of Republicans opposed to the $60 billion for Ukraine held the Senate floor through the night, using the final hours of debate to argue that the US should focus on its own problems before sending more money overseas. But more than a dozen Republicans voted with almost all Democrats to pass the package 70-29, reports the AP , with supporters arguing that abandoning Ukraine could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and threaten security across the globe.

The bill's passage through the Senate was a welcome sign for Ukraine, but the package faces a deeply uncertain future in the House, where hardline Republicans aligned with former President Trump oppose the legislation. Speaker Mike Johnson cast new doubt on the package Monday evening, making clear that it could be weeks or months before Congress sends the legislation to President Biden's desk—if at all. Still, the vote was a win for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who worked together on it. Sen. JD Vance, an Ohio Republican, along with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and other opponents, dug in their heels to delay a final vote, speaking on the floor until daybreak. A few of the particulars: