Indonesia Voted on Wednesday, and the Impact Will Ripple

The world's third-largest democracy went to the polls on Wednesday, with an estimated 100 million people casting a ballot in the three-way race for Indonesia's next president. And while the results aren't final, the winner looks to be 72-year-old Prabowo Subianto, who according to unofficial tallies had roughly 58% of the vote. The AP reports the "laborious" effort involved in arriving at an official count could take up to a month, but quick counts like these have held for the four presidential elections to take place since Indonesia began direct voting in 2004. How the likely win for Prabowo, an ex-general linked to past human rights atrocities, is being cast: