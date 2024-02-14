Travis Kelce Says Clash With Coach Was 'Unacceptable'

Travis Kelce says he deserved to get punched in the face for his behavior during a confrontation with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the first half of the Super Bowl. The Chiefs tight end, who yelled in Reid's face and bumped him, knocking the 65-year-old off balance, admitted his actions were "unacceptable" during Wednesday's edition of the "New Heights" podcast , reports ESPN . "You crossed the line; I think we can both agree on it," Jason Kelce told his brother. Travis Kelce said he had gotten too "fired up" and immediately regretting bumping the coach.

"It just came in a moment where we weren't playing very well, I wasn't playing well, and we had to get some s--- going," Kelce said, adding that sometimes, "emotions get away from me and that's been the battle of my career." He said Reid would have been justified if he had punched him, the Guardian reports. "I deserve it. If he would have cold cocked me in the face right there, I would have just ate it," he said. Instead, Kelce said, the coach didn't even have "harsh words" for him. He said the coach told him, "Hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place man, you don't want things to come off."

He said Reid's words made him "fired up" to win. "So Big Red, sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby," he said. Kelce has been coached by Reid for his entire NFL career, which began in 2013. "I'm not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I'm out there with him, man," Kelce said. After the Chiefs' win on Sunday, Reid said Kelce is "emotional every game," NFL.com reports. "I get it. Listen, I have five kids, so I get how that goes. The part I love is he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win." (More Travis Kelce stories.)