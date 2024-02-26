We Don't Have Leap Years Every 4 Years

Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why? Have a look at some of the numbers, history, and lore behind the (not quite) every four-year phenom that adds a 29th day to February this year, from the AP:

Why do we have leap years? They exist, in large part, to keep the months in sync with annual events, including equinoxes and solstices, according to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology. It's a correction to counter the fact that Earth's orbit isn't precisely 365 days a year. The trip takes about six hours longer than that, NASA says.