Mexico City Is Nearly Out of Water

One of the world's largest, most densely populated cities is on the verge of having no or very limited water for its 22 million residents. As UPI reports, this crisis has sparked protests in Mexico City, where water levels in its aquifer have reached their lowest point on record. "Several neighborhoods have suffered from a lack of water for weeks, and there are still four months left for the rains to start," says atmospheric scientist Christian Domínguez Sarmiento.



There is some debate over when the city will reach "day zero," which Live Science says is when "freely-available water services" will no longer function across the city. One official says it could come as soon as June 26 unless the city sees significant rain, according to CNN. Meanwhile, others deny a "day zero" is imminent.