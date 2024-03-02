Trump Adds to Delegate Lead

Donald Trump built onto his lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination on Saturday, winning the Missouri GOP caucuses and all the delegates available at the Michigan party's caucus convention. Idaho Republicans were to hold caucuses later in the day, the Washington Post reports. In Grand Rapids, Trump was awarded 39 delegates based on a vote per congressional district. He also was allotted 12 from the state's primary on Tuesday, per the New York Times , in which Nikki Haley received four delegates.

The take for Trump was 54 delegates in Missouri, which was using a new system for the first time after dropping its primary, per NBC News. At a church in Columbia, a Haley supporter's experience showed what his candidate is up against. "I don't need to hear about Mr. Trump's dalliances with people of unsavory character, nor do my children," Seth Christensen told the gathering in a church that made its opposition to his viewpoint clear, per the AP. "And if we put that man in the office, that's what we're going to hear about all the time. And I'm through with it." One caucusgoer shouted in response, "Are you a Republican?" (More Republican primary stories.)