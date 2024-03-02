2023's 10 Least Visited National Parks

Hoping to beat the crowds on your next excursion? CNN Travel says these 10 US national parks will provide plenty of solitude. Their list notes which of the 429 national parks had the lowest visitor count in 2023. While some would take extensive travel for most of us—like National Park of American Samoa, which boasts tropical rainforests, volcanic slopes, and stunning beaches—the parks boast diverse beauty in unique settings that are off the beaten path.