2023's 10 Least Visited National Parks

CNN Travel has the 10 US parks that guarantee a bit of solitude
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 2, 2024 2:30 PM CST
These Were the Least Visited National Parks in 2023
Stella Lake at Great Basin National Park in eastern Nevada.   (Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Hoping to beat the crowds on your next excursion? CNN Travel says these 10 US national parks will provide plenty of solitude. Their list notes which of the 429 national parks had the lowest visitor count in 2023. While some would take extensive travel for most of us—like National Park of American Samoa, which boasts tropical rainforests, volcanic slopes, and stunning beaches—the parks boast diverse beauty in unique settings that are off the beaten path.

  1. Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve, Alaska (11,045 visits)
  2. National Park of American Samoa (12,135 visits)
  3. Lake Clark National Park & Preserve, Alaska (16,728 visits)
  4. Kobuk Valley National Park, Alaska (17,616 visits)
  5. Isle Royale National Park, Michigan (28,965 visits)
  6. Katmai National Park & Preserve, Alaska (33,763 visits)
  7. North Cascades National Park, Washington (40,351 visits)
  8. Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve, Alaska (78,305 visits)
  9. Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida (84,285 visits)
  10. Great Basin National Park, Nevada (143,265 visits)
Read the full list here. (Mystery trips are the new face of travel.)

