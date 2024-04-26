Emergency Slide Separates From Boeing 767-300

The flight crew on a Delta Air Lines flight declared an emergency after taking off Friday morning from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and returned instead of going on to Los Angeles. The airline said the crew reported a "flight deck indication related to the right wing emergency exit slide, as well as a sound from near the right wing," NPR reports. A passenger said there was a loud noise during the flight that made cockpit announcements difficult to hear. The passenger reported feeling "really scared."

The airline said the emergency slide had separated from the aircraft, which was spotted when Flight 520 returned safely to the gate about an hour after takeoff. "Delta is fully supporting retrieval efforts and will fully cooperate in investigations," the airline said, per WABC. The passengers were put on another plane that left about three hours after their scheduled departure. The Boeing 767-300 was taken out of service while Delta examines it and the FAA investigates. Delta took delivery of the plane in 1990. The FAA said it previously had an expiration date of May 2028. Flight 520 was carrying 176 passengers, two pilots, and five flight attendants. (More Delta Air Lines stories.)