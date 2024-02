One might expect a cranky elderly relative to be stunned by the cost of a visit to the emergency room and flummoxed in navigating a recourse. One wouldn't expect the same of a relatively young and spry former surgeon general of the United States. Yet here we are. As Business Insider reports, the aforementioned former Surgeon General Jerome Adams, 49, visited a Mayo Clinic ER in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he was treated for dehydration after a hike. The details look a little like this:

What he got: labs and three IV bags for the dehydration.

labs and three IV bags for the dehydration. What he got, II: a $5,000 bill. That was billed under a Level 5 visit, usually reserved for things like strokes and chest pain. Adams begs to differ on the coding and says he got no breakdown on the tab.