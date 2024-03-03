Surveys Find Blocs of Republican Voters Won't Vote for Trump

A small but substantial chunk of Republican primary and caucus voters say they would be so dissatisfied if Donald Trump became the party's presidential nominee that they would not vote for him in November's general election, according to AP VoteCast. An analysis of the data shows that many of those voters were unlikely to vote for Trump all along, but it still points to potential problems for the former president as he looks to consolidate the nomination, the AP reports. According to surveys of the first three head-to-head Republican contests, 2 in 10 Iowa voters, one-third of New Hampshire voters, and one-quarter of South Carolina voters would be so disappointed by Trump's renomination that they would refuse to vote for him in the fall.
This unwillingness to contemplate a presidential vote for Trump isn't confined to voters in the earliest states. Lee and Bill Baltzell defected from the Republican Party to register as independents a year ago. They attended a rally for supporters of Nikki Haley last week in Centennial, Colorado, to encourage her to keep running against Trump. "We don't know that Trump will run into more legal problems and be disqualified, and I'd rather not see Biden in there for another four years," said Bill Baltzell, 60. If it's between Biden and Trump, Lee Baltzell, 58, said she would consider writing in an alternative. More information about the surveys can be found here.
