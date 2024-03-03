Surveys Find Blocs of Republican Voters Won't Vote for Trump

A small but substantial chunk of Republican primary and caucus voters say they would be so dissatisfied if Donald Trump became the party's presidential nominee that they would not vote for him in November's general election, according to AP VoteCast. An analysis of the data shows that many of those voters were unlikely to vote for Trump all along, but it still points to potential problems for the former president as he looks to consolidate the nomination, the AP reports. According to surveys of the first three head-to-head Republican contests, 2 in 10 Iowa voters, one-third of New Hampshire voters, and one-quarter of South Carolina voters would be so disappointed by Trump's renomination that they would refuse to vote for him in the fall.