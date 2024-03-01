Obesity Rate Worldwide Has Soared Since 1990

More than 1 billion worldwide are obese and obesity is now the most common form of malnutrition in many countries, according to a new study published in the Lancet. Researchers used data from thousands of studies involving more than 220 million people in almost 200 countries, the Guardian reports. They found that the obesity rate among children and adolescents quadrupled between 1990 and 2022. Among adults, the rate more than doubled for men and almost tripled for women. The highest rates of obesity were in Pacific island nations, including Tonga, where 81% of women and 63% of men are obese. The US has the 10th highest obesity rate for men and the 36th highest for women, researchers say.