Elon Musk Sues OpenAI: You're Not Helping Humanity

In 2015, Elon Musk helped found OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed company that created the ChatGPT chatbot. Now, however, the SpaceX and X owner is suing OpenAI, as well as its CEO, Sam Altman, in what the Wall Street Journal frames as "a dramatic escalation of a long-simmering feud between tech industry titans over the future of artificial intelligence." More:



Musk's beef: His suit says that when he helped get OpenAI off the ground, the commitment to him from Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman was for it to be a public, open-source nonprofit. Now, per his complaint filed Thursday in San Francisco, the company is a closed-source "subsidiary" of Microsoft that's "perverting" its original mission, per the AP. OpenAI's actual goal now, per Musk, who stepped down from the firm's board in 2018, is "to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity."