Four people are dead and a suspect has turned himself in after shootings in two locations in northern Germany—and that suspect is reportedly one of that nation's soldiers. Police on Friday said the shooting took place overnight in the rural areas of Bothel and Scheessel, and that the gunman turned himself in shortly afterward, reports the AP. "The perpetrator's motive is currently not conclusively known," a police release notes of the "homicides," adding, "A motive in the family environment cannot be ruled out." A child is said to be among the four who were gunned down.
Police converged outside military barracks in the town of Rotenburg, where they seemed to be focusing on a black vehicle, its doors and trunk flung open, in an apparent search for ammunition and/or explosives, per Deutsche Welle and Euronews. Forensic officials were spotted at the scene dressed in protective suits as they sifted through possible evidence. Police have said that the general public is no longer in any danger. Details are still scant about the victims.