For more than four decades, a diplomat working in the US State Department secretly funneled information to Cuba's communist government. That's according to prosecutors, and now to Victor Manuel Rocha himself, a former ambassador to Bolivia who on Thursday switched his initial plea of not guilty to guilty in a Miami court. It's a move that "brings one of the highest profile espionage cases between Cuba and the US to an unexpectedly rapid conclusion," reports the BBC. More coverage:
- The charges: Rocha is charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, as well as wire fraud and making false statements to obtain a US passport.
- Busted: Per a charging document, Rocha was contacted by an undercover FBI agent via WhatsApp in November 2022, with the agent claiming to be from Cuba's intelligence services with a message for Rocha from "your friends from Havana." During subsequent meetings with the agent, Rocha spilled the beans on his work for the Cuban government. He was arrested in December.
- The recordings: Rocha was reportedly caught on tape admitting he spied since at least 1981, lauding late Cuban leader Fidel Castro as "Comandante" and calling the United States "the enemy," per a Justice Department release late last year.
- No espionage? The AP explains that although that would usually be the charge in such counterintelligence cases, prosecutors and Rocha's legal team were more easily able to come to a plea agreement on the lesser charge of acting as a foreign agent.