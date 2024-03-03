Two Nations Tighten Security After Attacks on Jewish Men

Teenager held in Zurich, assailant sought in Paris
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 3, 2024 2:35 PM CST
Updated Mar 3, 2024 2:50 PM CST
French antiterrorism soldiers patrol Sunday in Paris after an attack near a synagogue in Paris.   (AP Photo/Nicholas Garriga)

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing and critically wounding an Orthodox Jewish man on the streets of Zurich, Swiss police said Sunday. And French authorities were searching for the assailant who beat a man leaving a synagogue in Paris, an assault that the nation's interior minister called an antisemitic attack. Throughout Europe, antisemitic acts have increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7—even in Switzerland, where the Swiss Organization of Jewish Communities, in expressing its shock after the stabbing, said physical attacks have been rare for the past two decades. Police said they'll increase security at sites with Jewish ties, the AP reports.

  • In Zurich: Police said they received a report of an argument among several people Saturday evening. Their initial findings showed that a 50-year-old man was critically injured "with a stabbing weapon." Officers arrested a 15-year-old Swiss citizen at the scene, per the AP. In a statement, city police said they suspect the motive to be antisemitism.
  • In Paris: A 62-year-old man wearing a Jewish skullcap was attacked Friday evening as he left a synagogue. Prosecutors told the AP that a witness reported seeing the assailant hit the man while shouting an ethnic slur. The victim fell to the ground and briefly lost consciousness, officials said. The attacker fled, and the victim was taken to a hospital. "Everything is being done to apprehend the perpetrator of this unspeakable act," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on X. The government official said he had issued an order the same day for police prefectures around France to "immediately strengthen protections" of places frequented by "our Jewish compatriots."
