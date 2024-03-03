Two Nations Tighten Security After Attacks on Jewish Men

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing and critically wounding an Orthodox Jewish man on the streets of Zurich, Swiss police said Sunday. And French authorities were searching for the assailant who beat a man leaving a synagogue in Paris, an assault that the nation's interior minister called an antisemitic attack. Throughout Europe, antisemitic acts have increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7—even in Switzerland, where the Swiss Organization of Jewish Communities, in expressing its shock after the stabbing, said physical attacks have been rare for the past two decades. Police said they'll increase security at sites with Jewish ties, the AP reports.