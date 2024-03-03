After two false starts, the billionaires behind a plan to build an eco-friendly city from scratch are behind schedule to put their proposal before California voters this November. Former Goldman Sachs trader Jan Sramek unveiled his closely guarded ballot initiative for the proposed community between San Francisco and Sacramento in January, a plan that envisions 20,000 homes, transit infrastructure, schools, jobs, and green space for an initial 50,000 residents, per the AP.



Background: Sramek needs Solano County voters to allow urban development on rural land his company has stealthily purchased since 2018 for at least $800 million, to build what he's pitched as a walkable community for (eventually) up to 400,000 residents. Sramek hasn't said how much he's prepared to spend on the effort.

Sramek needs Solano County voters to allow urban development on rural land his company has stealthily purchased since 2018 for at least $800 million, to build what he's pitched as a walkable community for (eventually) up to 400,000 residents. Sramek hasn't said how much he's prepared to spend on the effort. Signature-gathering: The county counsel's office issued a ballot title and summary for the initiative last week, allowing signature gatherers to hit the streets in search of the 13,000 they need—and preferably thousands more as a cushion.