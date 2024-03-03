Poll: Biden Voters Consider President Too Old Now

A segment of voters critical to his reelection now considers President Biden too old to do the job well, a new poll has found—those who cast their ballots for him in 2020. Presented with the statement that Biden "is just too old to be an effective president" in the New York Times-Siena College poll, 61% of the respondents who voted for him in the last election agreed. Of that group, 19% said his age—81—means he's not capable of handling the job of president, the Times reports.

Although the percentages of supporters of both frontrunners who say their candidate is too old have increased, Republicans who voted for Donald Trump last time showed more faith in their likely nominee. In that group, 15% said he's too old now—77—to be effective, while 42% of all voters expressed the same view. When the pool is all registered voters, 73% agreed that Biden is too old to be an effective president, and 45% said he can't handle the office. The poll data can be found here. (More Election 2024 stories.)