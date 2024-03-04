Israel Does a 180, Will Change Eurovision Song Lyrics

Contestants in the Eurovision Song Contest can be disqualified if their songs are not politically neutral—and because of that rule, Israel will see to it that the lyrics to its top submission possibility are amended. The leading song, "October Rain" by Eden Golan, seems to reference Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, Reuters reports, with lyrics that could refer to people who took shelter as Hamas attacked a music festival and other sites in Israel: "There's no air left to breathe" is one; another, "They were all good children, each one of them." Multiple references to "flowers" could be symbolic of war fatalities, per the BBC.